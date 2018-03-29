Brady (BRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,895.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Brady has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.17 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Brady will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 56.08%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $849,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brady by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brady (BRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/brady-brc-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.