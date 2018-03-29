Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE TPB) traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Turning Point Brands Inc has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.05, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wells Dobbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,218.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc is an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the United States. The Company operates in three segments smokeless products, smoking products and NewGen products. The smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products.

