Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Bread has a total market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $446,295.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,388,400 tokens. The official website for Bread is token.breadapp.com/en. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.