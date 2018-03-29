Breakout Stake Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (BRX)

Breakout Stake (CURRENCY:BRX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Breakout Stake has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $7,222.00 worth of Breakout Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Breakout Stake has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Breakout Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00008888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00194986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001122 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019160 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Breakout Stake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2016. Breakout Stake’s total supply is 6,268,082 coins. Breakout Stake’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Breakout Stake is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Breakout Stake is www.breakoutcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is a gambling focused cryptocurrency ecosystem with minute transaction fees. The Breakout Chain payment system supports several first class currencies, each with different properties. This type of currency system is brand new and is termed a “Multicurrency”. Every first class currency has the full support of bitcoin technology. The most important currencies in the Breakout Chain ledger are Breakout Coin, Breakout Stake, and Sister Coin. Breakout Stake (BRX) owners have the right to validate blocks of Breakout Chain ledger entries. For each block, the validator is permitted to claim a reward for performing the validation. “

Breakout Stake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Breakout Stake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout Stake must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout Stake using one of the exchanges listed above.

