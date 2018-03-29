Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,706 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.13 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at $54.70 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $83,092.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently -80.28%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

