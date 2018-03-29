Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides life insurance and annuity solutions primarily in the United States. The Company offers shield, variable, guaranteed, income, and fixed annuities as well as life insurance, retirement planning and financial advisory services. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 240.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a provider of life insurance and annuity products in the United States. The Company offers a range of products and services, which include variable, fixed, index-linked and income annuities, as well as variable, universal, term and whole life products. These products and services are marketed through various third party retail distribution channels in the United States.

