Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 830 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $28,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andres Tinajero sold 200,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $114,000.00. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. 305,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,571. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,645.32, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $766.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

