Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.56 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 10,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,889.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.19%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

