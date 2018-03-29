Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.56 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,871. The company has a market cap of $101,889.51, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 271.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-updated.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.