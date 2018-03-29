BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Criteo worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 46.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Criteo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Eichmann sold 7,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $177,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $31,247.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.35.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ CRTO) opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,818.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.47. Criteo had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

