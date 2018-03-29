BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $3,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.12. 65,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $53,158.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.17 and a twelve month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

