BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 243,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $5,505,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 211,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,317,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $128.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of American Express (NYSE AXP) opened at $92.21 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78,646.69, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

