Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,079 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Time Warner worth $46,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Time Warner by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 43,849 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Time Warner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Time Warner Inc (TWX) opened at $94.20 on Thursday. Time Warner Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73,462.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS upgraded Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.26 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

In related news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

