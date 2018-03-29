Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after acquiring an additional 265,518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $341,291.97, a P/E ratio of 326.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 861.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

