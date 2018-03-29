Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. Magellan Health posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.26. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Leerink Swann raised Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $1,282,429.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,136.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $2,265,768.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,287. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,596,000 after acquiring an additional 159,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magellan Health by 308.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 104,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,161,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Magellan Health by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Health (MGLN) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,590.52, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

