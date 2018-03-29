Brokerages Anticipate Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Weyerhaeuser (WY) traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 3,359,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,758.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 166.24%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Barings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,289,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,491,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,797,000 after purchasing an additional 813,226 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after purchasing an additional 737,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,827,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,270,000 after purchasing an additional 580,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,728,000 after acquiring an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

