Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.22. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $1.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

NYSE:DECK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.03. 563,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,492. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2,899.63, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $208,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $54,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,699. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

