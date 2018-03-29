Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.35 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TACO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 142,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,465. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.37, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belfer Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 2,876,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,863,000 after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,687,000 after buying an additional 207,696 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,408,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 1,084,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,113,000 after buying an additional 345,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,878,000 after buying an additional 686,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

