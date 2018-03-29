Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.26. First Solar posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. First Solar’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. UBS began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Standpoint Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Miller Tabak cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ FSLR) traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 408,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,470.99, a PE ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $76.61.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $294,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 20,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,314,678.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,761 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,012,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 726,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $44,340,000 after purchasing an additional 541,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 250,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 219,200 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 916.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 236,987 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 213,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $13,233,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

