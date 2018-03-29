Brokerages Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FleetCor Technologies.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $202.84. 576,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,340. The firm has a market cap of $18,706.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/brokerages-expect-fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt-will-post-earnings-of-2-36-per-share-updated.html.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.