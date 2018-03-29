Brokerages Expect GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.09 Million

Equities analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to report $229.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.66 million and the lowest is $225.79 million. GrubHub posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $229.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $960.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.55 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp set a $80.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GrubHub to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

In related news, COO Stanley Chia sold 6,597 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $468,387.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $108,167.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,049.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,345 shares of company stock worth $24,710,352. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 1,053.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,274,000 after purchasing an additional 140,964 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,823 shares during the period.

GrubHub stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. 2,332,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,687. The company has a market capitalization of $9,010.65, a PE ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

