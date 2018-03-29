Brokerages Expect Israel Chemicals (ICL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Israel Chemicals’ earnings. Israel Chemicals posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Israel Chemicals.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Israel Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Israel Chemicals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 117.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 516.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 141,059 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 411,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,613 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 168,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,849. The company has a market capitalization of $5,472.47, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.06. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

