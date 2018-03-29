Brokerages Expect Markel Co. (MKL) Will Announce Earnings of $9.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) will report earnings of $9.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Markel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.27. Markel posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Markel will report full year earnings of $36.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.61 to $40.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $38.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.63 to $41.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Markel.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.55 by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,172.00.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.84, for a total value of $219,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 300 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.02, for a total value of $318,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,313.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Markel by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Markel by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,170.48. 11,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,921. The company has a market capitalization of $16,432.67, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.95. Markel has a twelve month low of $936.95 and a twelve month high of $1,194.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

