Brokerages Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $130,747.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $140,529.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,467.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,795. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 378,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 446,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 1,169,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,953. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $852.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

