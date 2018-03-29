Brokerages Set $16.50 Target Price for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fennec Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 198 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

FENC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 120,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

