Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (CNE) Price Target at $259.80

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.64 ($3.61).

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNE shares. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.25) in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Cairn Energy (CNE) traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 208.40 ($2.88). 1,060,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 164.20 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 237 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of $1,150.00 and a P/E ratio of 651.25.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company’s portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin, North West Europe and the Mediterranean, and core development assets in the North Sea.

