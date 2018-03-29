Brokerages Set CBRE Group (CBRE) PT at $47.72

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Calvin W. Frese, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,413,554.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Malek sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $2,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,751,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,228,290 shares of company stock valued at $239,282,352. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15,352.56, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 4.87%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

WARNING: “Brokerages Set CBRE Group (CBRE) PT at $47.72” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/brokerages-set-cbre-group-cbre-pt-at-47-72.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.