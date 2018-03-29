Brokerages Set GoPro (GPRO) Price Target at $7.32

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. Vetr raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GoPro from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,028. The company has a market cap of $717.76, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. GoPro has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.75). GoPro had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $62,850.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,562.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon S. Zezima sold 14,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $83,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in GoPro by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in GoPro by 958.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 35,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

