Brokerages Set Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) PT at $28.50

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

NITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NITE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 3,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,699. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC, formerly Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness. The Company is developing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates that are designed to substantially modify or halt the progression of inherited retinal diseases.

