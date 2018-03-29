Brokerages Set Parsley Energy Inc (PE) PT at $36.17

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on PE. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield purchased 189,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares in the company, valued at $303,780,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $5,589,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 137.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 211,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $659,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy (NYSE PE) traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. 4,152,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8,534.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -0.39. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/brokerages-set-parsley-energy-inc-pe-pt-at-36-17.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.