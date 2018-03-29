Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Jefferies Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 714,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,375. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

