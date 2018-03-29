Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.5911043755834 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,973. The stock has a market cap of $37,223.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

