Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.39. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BPY. TheStreet cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.25 to $24.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Brookfield Property Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,944.75, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 12.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,568,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 204,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 349,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $68 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

