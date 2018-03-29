Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. Stephens started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ BRKS) traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,103. The company has a market cap of $2,070.63, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $203,691.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $383,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,811 shares of company stock worth $1,293,672 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Brooks Automation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 377,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

