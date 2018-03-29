BROTHER Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, BROTHER has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One BROTHER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. BROTHER has a total market capitalization of $116,712.00 and $308.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00738924 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00145017 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030576 BTC.

BROTHER Token Profile

BROTHER’s launch date was July 16th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

