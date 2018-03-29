Head-To-Head Contrast: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF.A) and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown-Forman pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman 18.15% 55.27% 16.02% Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 2.23% 11.63% 1.58%

Volatility & Risk

Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown-Forman presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given Brown-Forman’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman $3.86 billion 6.83 $669.00 million $1.55 35.40 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.37 $96.53 million $10.30 16.76

Brown-Forman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown-Forman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Finlandia RTDs, Korbel California Brandy, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Canadian Mist Canadian Whisky, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Early Times Kentucky Whisky and Bourbon, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila, Santa Dose Cachaca and Collingwood Canadian Whisky.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated produces, markets and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company is an independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The Company’s segments include Nonalcoholic Beverages and All Other. Majority of its total bottle/can volume to retail customers consist of products of The Coca-Cola Company. It also distributes products for various other beverage brands, including Dr Pepper, Sundrop and Monster Energy. The Company’s product offerings include both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages and the Company’s principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages, such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. There are two main categories of sales, which include bottle/can sales and other sales.

