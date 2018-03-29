BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$56.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.78.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,974. BRP has a 12 month low of C$30.16 and a 12 month high of C$53.24. The firm has a market cap of $4,680.00, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.06.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/brp-doo-price-target-increased-to-c56-00-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.