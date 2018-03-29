BTG (BTGGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BTG (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BTG plc is a healthcare company. Its operating segment consists of Interventional Medicine and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Interventional Medicine offers treatment of cancer, severe emphysema, severe blood clots and varicoseveins. Specialty Pharmaceuticals helps patients overexposed to certain medications or toxins. BTG plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of BTG (BTGGF) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367. BTG has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

