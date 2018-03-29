Bubble 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.00 (BUB)

Bubble (CURRENCY:BUB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Bubble has a market cap of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of Bubble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bubble has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bubble alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00738337 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00144614 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029198 BTC.

About Bubble

Bubble’s total supply is 768,753 coins.

Bubble Coin Trading

Bubble can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Bubble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubble must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bubble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bubble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.