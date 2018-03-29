Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $755,000 in Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stock

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ CMCSA) traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 12,954,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,295,031. The company has a market cap of $153,222.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $214,201.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 358,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $13,219,642.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,369,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock worth $52,377,633. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

