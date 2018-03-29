Burberry Group (BRBY) Given Neutral Rating at BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRBY. Beaufort Securities dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,980 ($27.36) to GBX 1,872 ($25.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($26.25) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($26.11) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,699.05 ($23.47).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,699 ($23.47) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,024 ($27.96). The company has a market capitalization of $6,930.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,427.14.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($21.69), for a total value of £289,194 ($399,549.60). Also, insider Ron Frasch bought 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($22.59) per share, with a total value of £14,469.75 ($19,991.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

