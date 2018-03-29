C-Bit (XCT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One C-Bit coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. C-Bit has a total market cap of $175,375.00 and approximately $592.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, C-Bit has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026941 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00103217 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BetaCoin (BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

C-Bit Coin Profile

XCT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. C-Bit’s official website is c-bit.me. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits.

C-Bit Coin Trading

C-Bit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C-Bit must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

