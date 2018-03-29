Profund Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, insider James Lemke sold 4,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $403,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $355,132.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 53,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,328. The company has a market cap of $12,795.40, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-position-lifted-by-profund-advisors-llc-updated.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.