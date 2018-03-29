CA (CA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about CA (NASDAQ:CA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.5633335511757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:CA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,899. CA has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,937.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CA will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CA’s payout ratio is 100.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.70 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In other news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of CA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $396,642.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,770.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of CA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

