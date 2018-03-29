Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:IEFA) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,468,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get iShares Trust alerts:

iShares Trust (BATS:IEFA) opened at $64.85 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Trust (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Cable Hill Partners LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cable-hill-partners-llc-sells-5471-shares-of-ishares-trust-iefa-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.