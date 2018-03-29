CAI International, Inc. (CAI) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.16% of CAI International worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) opened at $20.85 on Thursday. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $421.29, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CAI International from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ogawa Family Trust sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $26,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

