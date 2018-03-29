California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $10,646,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,316,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 242,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 171,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,322,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ SUPN) opened at $45.65 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2,326.90, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $88.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $2,206,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

