California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,155 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Superior Industries International worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Superior Industries International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Superior Industries International by 35.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE SUP) opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.69, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.03. Superior Industries International Inc has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is -35.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,155 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-16155-shares-of-superior-industries-international-inc-sup.html.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.