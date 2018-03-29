California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,005 Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Stratasys worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Stratasys by 280.2% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 855,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 630,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 566,704 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,058,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after acquiring an additional 292,084 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 71.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 84,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,074.49, a PE ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $179.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Stratasys, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a manufacturer of three-dimensional (3D) printers and rapid prototyping (RP) systems for the office-based RP and direct digital manufacturing (DDM) markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a product line of 3D printers and DDM systems (and related consumable materials) that create physical models from computer-aided design (CAD) designs.

