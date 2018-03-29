Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Quad/Graphics worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 137,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 123,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 545.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 116,833 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $605,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE QUAD) opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,348.77, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.15. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

In related news, Chairman J Joel Quadracci sold 173,880 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,722,580.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,193,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly A. Vanderboom sold 6,777 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $182,979.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,909 in the last ninety days. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-2-47-million-holdings-in-quad-graphics-inc-quad-updated.html.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.